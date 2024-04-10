Consumer Sector Q4 Results Preview - No Positive Surprises Due To Muted Demand: Prabhudas Lilladher

We estimate our coverage universe to report sales, Ebitda and profit after tax growth of 7.9%/6.9%/5.1% YoY on 20bps Ebitda margin contraction. Staples demand conditions remain tepid while rural recovery is happening at a slow pace. Quick service restaurant’s continue to face rising competition and downtrading in an inflationary environment, more so in dine in segment.

Discretionary segments like eyewear, watches, footwear are no better with pressure on volumes. Paints continue to grow albeit at a slower pace. Staples are grappling with weak demand and rising competition from regional/smaller players.

We expect low- to mid-single digit volume growth and little realization growth. FMCG spends are not reflecting the strength in GDP growth on account of shift in consumer wallet share and preferences.