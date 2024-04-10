Consumer Durables Q4 Results Preview - Southern India To Drive Cooling Products Growth: Nirmal Bang
Premiumisation remains main theme
NDTV Profit’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Nirmal Bang Report
For our coverage universe, we expect a topline growth of 19.6% YoY with a flattish Ebitda margin movement (21 basis points fall YoY).
Consumer Durables: We expect a topline growth of 28.7% YoY, mainly led by Dixon’s Mobile category and room AC players.
Consumer Electricals: We expect a topline growth of 10.3% YoY. Healthy growth in wires and cables is expected to be offset by tepid growth in consumer lighting.
Margins: While consumer durable is expected to post 11 basis points YoY margin expansion, consumer electrical is expected to post 18 bps YoY margin contraction. While easing raw material costs, benefits of backward integration and higher contribution from premium products are expected to improve margins, higher ad-spend is expected to keep margin expansion in check.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
Construction Sector Q4 Preview - Marked By Strong Execution; But Weak Project Awarding Continues: Nirmal Bang
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. NDTV Profit does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of NDTV Profit.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.