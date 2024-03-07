Consumer Durables Channel Check - Price Sanity Prevails Amid Fierce Competition: Nirmal Bang

Modern Trade comprises both retail chains such as Vijay Sales, Croma and Reliance Digital and E-commerce platforms such as Amazon and Flipkart. 

Room AC season has not picked up (from February 2024) as was expected due to a prolonged winter.

For RAC, summer season usually starts when night temperatures start to range ~26-28 degrees. Average temperatures during the day continue to be ~20-25 degrees in NCR, 25-30 degrees in Western Region and 27-32 degrees in South India.

Post Holi (March 25) is when the modern trade channel is optimistic about summer setting in; therefore, RAC sales are picking up in full swing.

Optimism about summer sales (in Q1 FY25) across MT channels remains high.

Easy availability of consumer finance and cashback offers are the main reasons drawing consumers towards premium products. As a result, mass category brands have lost some sheen.