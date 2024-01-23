Colgate Q3 Results Review - Margins Remain Elevated; Rich Valuation; Downgrade To 'Sell': Dolat Capital

Colgate-Palmolive India Ltd.’s Q3 FY24 results were ahead of our estimate. Domestic business posted revenue growth of 8.8% YoY. We believe that the volume growth was flattish on a base of 5% de-growth.

Gross margin expanded by 630 basis points YoY due to deflation in key raw material prices. However, increase in advertising and promotion spends restricted Ebitda margins expansion at 560 bps.

Company’s focus on driving growth via increasing oral care pie in India through innovation across core categories and developing new segments would remain key growth drivers over the long term. However, increase in competition and better product offerings by competitors like Dabur India Ltd. and Patanjali remains a key challenge.

Further, rural slowdown remains challenge for domestic oral care industry.