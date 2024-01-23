Colgate Q3 Results Review - Broadly Inline; Gross Margin Highest Since Q4 FY10: Nirmal Bang
While we continue to monitor the performance under the new CEO, the stock is currently trading at an expensive valuation of 48 times FY25E EPS
NDTV Profit’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Nirmal Bang Report
Colgate-Palmolive India Ltd.’s Q3 FY24 results were largely in line with our estimates. Gross margin was at the highest level since Q4 FY10, led by softer material costs and strong premiumisation in toothbrush segment.
Four-year compound annual growth rate in sales and volume continued to be tepid at ~5% and ~2%, respectively.
We have marginally raised our earnings per share estimates for FY24E and FY25E. The stock is currently trading at an expensive valuation of 48 times FY25E EPS given the unexceptional earnings growth track record and outlook beyond the current recovery phase in FY24.
We have assigned a target multiple of 45 times to December 25E EPS and have arrived at a target price of Rs 2,510.
We maintain our 'Accumulate' rating.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. NDTV Profit does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of NDTV Profit.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.