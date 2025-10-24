Business NewsResearch ReportsColgate Q2 Review: Motilal Oswal Maintains 'Buy' Despite Muted Show, Sees 25% Upside — Here's Why
ADVERTISEMENT

Colgate Q2 Review: Motilal Oswal Maintains 'Buy' Despite Muted Show, Sees 25% Upside — Here's Why

Motilal Oswal believes Colgate is well-positioned for a recovery in the coming quarters, supported by improving demand trends.

24 Oct 2025, 09:30 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Colgate's stock has corrected ~30% over the past 12 months and is trading at a comfortable valuation of 45 times and 40 times P/E for FY26 and FY27, respectively.</p><p>(Photo: Usha Kunji/ Source: NDTV Profit)</p></div>
Colgate's stock has corrected ~30% over the past 12 months and is trading at a comfortable valuation of 45 times and 40 times P/E for FY26 and FY27, respectively.

(Photo: Usha Kunji/ Source: NDTV Profit)

Colgate’s Q2 FY26 performance remained weak as its revenue fell 6%YoY to Rs 15.2 billion (in line) on a high base of 10% growth and due to the impact of GST-led transition (trade disruptions).
To continue reading this story
You must be an existing Premium User
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT