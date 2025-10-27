Business NewsResearch ReportsCoforge Q2 Review: IDBI Capital Maintains 'Buy', Hikes Target Price — Here's Why
ADVERTISEMENT

Coforge Q2 Review: IDBI Capital Maintains 'Buy', Hikes Target Price — Here's Why

Coforge’s distinctive AI-led solutions, including proprietary platforms across automation and software engineering, fuel its ongoing enterprise transformation work and margin expansion.

27 Oct 2025, 09:34 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Coforge's order intake reached $514 million with five large deals, lifting the executable order book to $1.63 billion, up 26.7% YoY.(Photo: Envato)</p></div>
Coforge's order intake reached $514 million with five large deals, lifting the executable order book to $1.63 billion, up 26.7% YoY.(Photo: Envato)
Coforge drives enterprise transformation through AI-led platforms like Code Insight AI, BlueSwan, and Quasar AI, enabling intelligent automation, scalable AI deployment, and operational efficiency.
To continue reading this story
You must be an existing Premium User
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT