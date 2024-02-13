Coal India Q3 Results Review - Robust; Lower Costs Drive Ebitda Beat: Axis Securities
Coal-based Power demand offers demand visibility:
NDTV Profit’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Axis Securities Report
Coal India Ltd.'s posted robust results with Ebitda/profit after tax beating ours and consensus estimates. Total consolidated revenue stood at Rs 36,154 crore (up 3%/10% YoY/QoQ), which was in line with our estimates.
Ebitda stood significantly ahead of our and consensus estimate at Rs 11,373 crore (up 9%/40% YoY/QoQ), mainly led by lower raw material costs (down 41%/47% YoY/QoQ) and stable employee expenses (flat YoY, down by 1% QoQ).
Attributable profit after tax stood at Rs 9,069 crore, up 17%/33% YoY/QoQ, ahead of consensus by 17%, led by higher Ebitda and other income. Coal India declared a 2nd interim dividend of Rs 5.25/share with February 20 2024 as the record date.
The first interim dividend was declared in November 2023 at Rs 15.25/share, which brings the total interim dividend for FY24 to Rs 20.5/share
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
Bharat Forge Q3 Results Review - In-Line Operating Performance Led By Non-Autos: Motilal Oswal
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. NDTV Profit does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of NDTV Profit.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.