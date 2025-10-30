Coal India Q2 Review: Motilal Oswal Maintains 'Buy' Despite Muted Results — Here's Why

Coal India's revenue for Q2 FY26 came at Rs 302 billion (-2% YoY and -16% QoQ), against our estimate of Rs 299 billion. The decline was mainly led by muted volume. Adjusted Ebitda (excluding overburden removal exp) stood at Rs 58.5 billion (-18% YoY and -48% QoQ), against the brokerage's estimate of Rs 85 billion during the quarter. Ebitda was impacted primarily by higher other costs (+22% YoY).