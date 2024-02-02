City Union Bank Q3 Results Review - Net Interest Margins Declined; Credit Growth Remain Subdued: IDBI Capital
The net interest margin would have been 3.67% but for a one off item (Interest income of ~Rs.250 million on funded interest term loan had been reversed due to the accounts slipping into NPA)
IDBI Capital Report
City Union Bank Ltd.'s net interest margin declined by 24 basis points QoQ to 3.5% led by interest reversal. Credit growth remain subdued at 2% YoY (0.8% QoQ) led by decline in gold loan portfolio. Further, management revised guidance downwards to double digit (~10%) versus 12-14% earlier for FY24.
Asset quality improved as gross non-performing assets stood at 4.47% versus 4.66% led by lower slippages. Standard restructured assets stood at 2.34% versus 2.52%. Profit after tax declined by 10% QoQ led by high tax rate. Net interest income declined by 4% QoQ led by decline in net interest margin.
Thus, return of assets declined to 1.49% versus 1.69% QoQ; management guided for RoA to be maintained around 1.5% FY24 backed by improvement in asset quality.
Hence, we revised estimate downwards (FY25E adjusted book value down 3%) due to lower credit growth and have moved to FY26E.
We maintained ‘Buy’ rating with target price of Rs 170 valuing it at 1.3 times price/adjusted book value FY26E.
