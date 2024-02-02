City Union Bank Q3 Results Review - Balance Sheet Growth Slows To A Crawl: Yes Securities

The growth performance of City Union Bank is particularly disappointing since it has persisted and is despite a small base:

The bread-and-butter micro, small, and medium enterprises advances have de-grown -2.0% QoQ and -4.3% YoY. However, management has stated that the MSME segment is improving now, and the bank is getting proposals for capacity expansion. Agri loans have de-grown -5.8% QoQ and -17.1% YoY.

However, the unwinding of the Agri kisan credit card loan book is almost done now. The bank would try and achieve close to double digit growth for FY24.