Cipla Q3 Results Review - Core Markets, Operating Leverage Drive Earnings Growth: Motilal Oswal
North America on a robust growth path
NDTV Profit’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Motilal Oswal Report
Cipla Ltd.'s beat our earnings estimates in Q3 FY24, aided by an outperformance in the domestic formulation /North America segments and better operating leverage. These factors were offset to some extent by a muted performance of emerging markets and the Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient segment.
The company is making efforts to minimize the timeline for potential approvals (g-Advair/g Abraxane) in the NA market.
We raise our earning per share estimates by 12%/9%/7% for FY24/FY25/FY26 to factor in
peptide-based niche approvals,
industry-beating growth in core chronic therapies in the DF segment, and
continued efforts for brand building in consumer healthcare.
We value CIPLA at 25 times 12 million forward earnings and add Rs 30 (g-Revlimid NPV) to arrive at a target price of Rs 1,600.
We remain positive on CIPLA on the back of
respiratory/peptide asset build-up for the NA market,
robust brand franchise in DF, and
scope for inorganic growth given surplus cash of Rs 75 billion as of Q3-end. Retain 'Buy'.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. NDTV Profit does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of NDTV Profit.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.