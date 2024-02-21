CIE Automotive Q4 Results Review - Weak Growth Across Geographies Dent Performance: Motilal Oswal
Europe light-vehicle production to decline ~3% YoY in CY24E
NDTV Profit’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Motilal Oswal Report
CIE Automotive Ltd. reported a muted performance in Q4 CY23 due to lower-than estimated growth in both India and Europe. The demand outlook for Europe remains weak as the production of light-vehicles is expected to decline ~3% YoY in CY24, along with an anticipation of muted growth in Metalcastello for the next few quarters.
We cut our CY24E/CY25E earnings per share by 4%/3% to factor in weakness in the underlying markets. Reiterate 'Buy' with a target price of Rs 540 (based on ~18 times CY25E consolidated earnings per share).
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
Ashok Leyland - Structural Story Intact Despite Near Term Moderation In Demand: Nirmal Bang
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. NDTV Profit does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of NDTV Profit.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.