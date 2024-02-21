CIE Automotive Q4 Results Review - Misses Estimates; Robust Growth Story Remains Intact: Axis Securities

CIE Automotive Ltd. reported a weak set of numbers. Q4 CY23 consolidated revenue/Ebitda/profit after tax was 4.8%/11.6%/ 8.9% below our estimates (5.2%/10.9%/14.8% below consensus estimates).

The company missed both our internal and consensus revenue estimates primarily due to a slowdown in the Europe market, a decline in the U.S. off-highway market, as well as decreased demand in the medium and heavy commercial vehicle/tractor segments in India. Consolidated Ebitda stood at Rs 327 crore (up ~12% YoY but down 5.2% QoQ), missing our estimates, largely due to higher other expenses as a percentage of sales.

CIE Automotive’s reported PAT stood at ~Rs 177 crore, (up ~12.8% YoY but down ~5.2% QoQ) and missed our estimates largely following weaker topline and higher effective tax rates.