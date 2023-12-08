Cholamandalam Investment - Morphing Into An Enviable Franchise: Motilal Oswal
Near-term concerns persist in partnership-led CSEL, but growth outlook getting stronger
NDTV Profit’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Motilal Oswal Report
Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company Ltd. will continue to grow faster than its peers over the medium term, aided by a diversified product suite and a gradual improvement in market share.
Given its focus on diversification, we believe Cholamandalam could enter new retail product segments in the near-to-medium term.
With its ability to deliver industry-leading loan growth, its strong asset quality (estimated credit cost of ~1.2% over FY25-26) and healthy return on equity of ~21-22%, we believe Cholamandalam would continue to command premium valuations relative to its non-banking financial company peers. Reiterate our 'Buy' rating with a target price of Rs 1420 (4.3 times Sep-25E book value per share).
Key Risks:
near-term asset quality deterioration in CSEL (partnerships), and
vulnerability to cyclicality inherent in an auto demand cycle since the proportion of vehicle finance (more than 50%) in the loan mix will remain dominant even by FY26.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. NDTV Profit does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of NDTV Profit.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.