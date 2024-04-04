Chemicals Sector Check - Opportunities Galore For Indian CDMO Player: HDFC Securities
The CDMO specialty chemicals business in India is poised to enjoy an advantage over China owing to stringent intellectual property compliance and labour cost advantage.
NDTV Profit’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
HDFC Securities Institutional Equities
The contract development manufacturing organisation and contract research and manufacturing services sectors in India are experiencing significant shifts and presenting new opportunities.
There has been a notable uptick in inquiries from Japan, while challenges in Europe are expected to drive business toward India due to its cost advantage coupled with the 'China plus one' strategy adopted by multi national companies in CDMO and CRAMS.
China's increased chemical capacity and market strategy of dumping chemicals into market has implications for global supply dynamics, particularly with its heavy reliance on government incentives.
Further, the battery chemical sector is expected to see robust demand. However, challenges such as the 'Red Sea' issue are impacting timelines and costs could intensify with the demand rebounding, especially in the U.S. and Europe.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. NDTV Profit does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of NDTV Profit.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.