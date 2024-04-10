Chemicals, Mid Cap Q4 Results Preview - Chemicals On The Cusp Of Turnaround: Axis Securities
The meaningful recovery for chemical companies will likely take another two quarters.
NDTV Profit’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Axis Securities Report
In Q4 FY24, we expect chemical companies under our coverage to declare sequential revenue improvement, except for commodity player Archean Chemical, as soft demand from end-user industries has led to a drop in prices.
The meaningful recovery for chemical companies will likely take another two quarters. Agrochemicals demand continues to be under pressure, but there are green shoots in certain end-user industries such as dyes, pigments, and polymers, which have witnessed growth in demand and minor improvement in prices of final products.
Chemical companies with strong brands and a consistent track record are seeing traction in custom synthesis manufacturing/contract development manufacturing organisation business opportunities as China +1 and Euro +1 play out.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
Specialty Chemicals Results Preview - Weak Q4 Estimates Imply FY25E EPS May Be At Risk: ICICI Securities
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. NDTV Profit does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of NDTV Profit.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.