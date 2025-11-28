Cement Stocks To Buy: ACC, UltraTech, Nuvoco Gets Systematix 'Buy'; Ambuja Cement Among Top Picks

Cement industry demand is expected to grow 6–7% YoY in FY26, supported by infra spending and steady housing demand.
India’s cement demand is expected to see broad-based growth across FY25–30, led by rural housing supported by higher farm incomes due to healthy monsoon, better affordability and the ongoing push from government through initiatives like PMAY-G. Urban housing growth will be driven by low inventory, improving launches and rising trend of nuclearization in metro cities.