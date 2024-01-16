Cement Sector Q3 Results Preview - Industry Margin Surges To A Nine-Quarter High: HDFC Securities

We expect industry volume will grow by ~10% YoY in FY24. Input cost reduction should bottom out in Q3 FY24, in our view. Riding on recent price recovery and fuel cost cool-off, we estimate our coverage universe margin will recover by ~Rs 210/75 per metric tonne YoY in FY24/FY25 to Rs 1,020/1,095 per mt respectively.

If the government were to reduce diesel prices by ~Rs 10/litre ahead of the general elections, this could further reduce industry opex by ~Rs 50/mt, boosting the industry’s profit outlook (we haven’t built this in our FY25 estimates).

While we have lowered our FY25/26E volume estimates by ~1% each, our aggregate Ebitda estimate remains unchanged, owing to better pricing offsetting the impact.