Cement Q3 Results Review - Expansion In Capacities Accompanied By Strong Revenue, Margin Growth: DRChoksey

Our preferred pick is Shree Cement, given its focus on stronger product mix, capacity expansion initiatives and robust operating leverage potential.
DRChoksey Research Report
The cement sector experienced healthy sales volume growth, propelled by government-supported infrastructure projects and housing segment expansion. However, compared to the previous quarter, demand faced challenges due to unseasonal rains, festive season impacts, labor shortages, and election-related factors.
In Q3 FY24, industry-wide sales volume increased YoY, ranging from 6.0% (UltraTech Cement Ltd.) to 15.6% (ACC Ltd.). All companies witnessed sequential growth, except Ramco Cements Ltd., which observed a 13% QoQ decline. The average realisation for companies under our coverage was Rs 5,509.
ACC leads the industry with higher-than-expected sales volume growth of 15.6% YoY and a notable 9.9% QoQ increase. The utilisation rate came in at 92.0%, with blended realisation reaching Rs 5,526.
Shree Cement Ltd. also witnessed robust growth, with sales volume reaching 8.9 million tonnes and a 8.8% YoY increase in blended realisation to Rs 5,510 per tonne, UltraTech Cement showed resilience, achieving a 6.0% YoY and 2.0% QoQ increase in sales volume, with blended realisation improving to Rs 6,127 per tonne.
Despite facing challenges, Ramco Cements achieved a solid 10% YoY growth in sales volume, although a 13% QoQ decline was attributed to adverse weather and festive season factors. Nonetheless, the company saw an increase in capacity utilisation to 74%, with blended realisation reaching Rs 5,265 per tonne.
