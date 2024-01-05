Cement Q3 Results Preview - Improvement In Margins Expected Despite Moderation In Demand, Price: Nirmal Bang

Cement demand growth for the industry is expected to be moderate at ~6%+ YoY in Q3 FY24 due to festive seasons and elections held in a few states. However, FY24 demand growth is likely at ~9%, supported by government’s thrust on infrastructure and private capex.

Pan-India average price improved by 2-3% QoQ versus Q2 FY24. However, the industry witnessed price rollbacks of 1-2% during the quarter due to moderation in demand.

Low-cost inventory and easing of fuel costs to aid margin recovery in Q3 FY24.

Ebitda/tonne for the companies under our coverage is likely to improve by ~40% YoY and ~19% QoQ.