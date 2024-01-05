Cement Q3 Results Preview - Improvement In Margins Expected Despite Moderation In Demand, Price: Nirmal Bang
Low-cost inventory and easing of fuel cost is expected to improve margins as both domestic as well as international pet coke prices have declined by 35% YoY in FY24.
NDTV Profit’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Nirmal Bang Report
Cement demand growth for the industry is expected to be moderate at ~6%+ YoY in Q3 FY24 due to festive seasons and elections held in a few states. However, FY24 demand growth is likely at ~9%, supported by government’s thrust on infrastructure and private capex.
Pan-India average price improved by 2-3% QoQ versus Q2 FY24. However, the industry witnessed price rollbacks of 1-2% during the quarter due to moderation in demand.
Low-cost inventory and easing of fuel costs to aid margin recovery in Q3 FY24.
Ebitda/tonne for the companies under our coverage is likely to improve by ~40% YoY and ~19% QoQ.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
BFSI Q3 Results Preview - Muted Operating Profits; Steady Growth, Asset Quality Metric: Dolat Capital
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. NDTV Profit does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of NDTV Profit.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.