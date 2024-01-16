Cement Q3 Results Preview - Better Realisation Is A Key Growth Driver Amid Weaker Volume Trends: Systematix
Our preferred picks remain Ultratech Cement and JK Cement in the sector.
NDTV Profit’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Systematix Reports
We forecast a 9.0% YoY revenue growth for the companies under our coverage universe led by 9.0% YoY increase in volume and a realisation growth of 2.1% sequentially.
This quarter was signified by low albeit steady volume growth, further easing in power and fuel costs as well as improving realisations, mainly in the Eastern and Central regions.
Companies are making strides in cost optimisation measures with emphasis on fuel and logistical efficiencies coupled with advanced technology in the plants.
Overall, Ebitda/tonne is likely to improve by 35.1% for our coverage universe to Rs 1,137. We factor in volume/revenue/Ebitda/profit after tax growth of 9%/9%/47%/75% for Q3 FY24.
We continue to see value unlocking in the face of strong industry tailwinds despite rich valuations.
Our preferred picks remain Ultratech Cement Ltd. and JK Cement Ltd. in the sector.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
Cement Sector Q3 Results Preview - Industry Margin Surges To A Nine-Quarter High: HDFC Securities
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. NDTV Profit does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of NDTV Profit.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.