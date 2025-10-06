Cement Q2 Results Preview: Higher Prices To Boost Margins Projects Axis Securities; UltraTech Among Top Picks

While pricing may remain competitive due to heightened competition and incremental supply, cement manufacturers are likely to benefit from sustained volume growth. (Image: Freepik)
The Indian cement sector in FY26–FY27 will benefit from sustained infrastructure spending, healthy rural demand, lower tax rates, and a bullish capacity addition pipeline. Despite seasonal dips, the medium-term view points to stable pricing, resilient earnings, and robust investment opportunities for investors aligned with India’s growth vision.