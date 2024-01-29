Ceat Q3 Results Review - Replacement Demand To Continue Drive Volumes: Yes Securities
Weak gross margins while deleveraging continues
NDTV Profit’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Yes Securities Report
Ceat Ltd.'s Q3 FY24 results missed our estimates as ~200 basis points QoQ contraction in consolidated gross margins at 41.3% (estimate 42.8%) surprised negatively. This was led by ~2.5% increase in blended raw material basket QoQ, price correction in exports (to be competitive) and unfavorable product mix.
On standalone basis, volumes/average selling prices fell ~1.7%/-1.4% QoQ. Within sub segments, export/replacement volumes were flattish/+single digit QoQ while original equipment manufacturer volume degrew. With the recent stability in crude prices, the management indicated raw material basket likely to remain flat QoQ.
Going forward, focus on high margin segments such as exports and off-highway tires over truck-bus radial tyres (though capacity expansion planned) to aid volumes and margins.
Ceat has maintained the capex guidance of Rs 6-6.5 billion of project capex in FY24E. Sustained volumes in both OEMs and replacement will enable faster absorption of new capacities and drive operating leverage.
This, coupled with price retention should keep margins at elevated level (13-14%). Further, with current capex plan, contribution from focus areas could scale up to 60-62% over FY24-25E, which would reflect positively on margins.
We have increase our FY24/25 earning per share by 13%/11% to factor in for exports ramp-up and higher blended margins (mix related).
However, valuations at15.2 times/14.3 times (versus 10 year long period average of 16 times) do factor in positives with limited headroom for muted performance, we believe.
Hence, we maintain ‘Neutral’ on the stock with revised target price at Rs 2,982 based on ~15 times March-2026 EPS.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. NDTV Profit does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of NDTV Profit.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.