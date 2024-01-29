Ceat Q3 Results Review - Replacement Demand To Continue Drive Volumes: Yes Securities

Ceat Ltd.'s Q3 FY24 results missed our estimates as ~200 basis points QoQ contraction in consolidated gross margins at 41.3% (estimate 42.8%) surprised negatively. This was led by ~2.5% increase in blended raw material basket QoQ, price correction in exports (to be competitive) and unfavorable product mix.

On standalone basis, volumes/average selling prices fell ~1.7%/-1.4% QoQ. Within sub segments, export/replacement volumes were flattish/+single digit QoQ while original equipment manufacturer volume degrew. With the recent stability in crude prices, the management indicated raw material basket likely to remain flat QoQ.

Going forward, focus on high margin segments such as exports and off-highway tires over truck-bus radial tyres (though capacity expansion planned) to aid volumes and margins.