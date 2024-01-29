Ceat Q3 Results Review - Positives Priced In: Dolat Capital
Increase in market share for PCR, TBR segment, expanding capacity in high margin off-highway tyre segment and revival in two-wheeler volume are key positives for business
NDTV Profit’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Dolat Capital Report
Ceat Ltd. printed strong set of numbers in Q3. Revenue grew 9% YoY. Volume grew 12.5% YoY, led by international business (grew at 25%), and replacement growth continues to be healthy while original equipment manufacturer was tad lower.
For Q3, the raw material basket (Carbon black, synthetic fibre and natural rubber) increased by 2.5% -Going ahead raw material basket to be stable and range bound in Q4. Average selling price is stable except for exports.
Expect export and replacement demand to improve QoQ. Management expects Q4 to be better than Q3 (lean quarter). Off-highway tyre volume continues to increase with ramp up in production capacity.
Ceat's debt reduced to Rs 17.92 billion (versus Rs 18.9 billion in Q2 FY24) led by strong free cash flow generation.
For FY24, total capex to be Rs 8 billion (the growth capex is Rs 5 billion for Ambernath expansion and truck-bus radial tyre capacity expansion).
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. NDTV Profit does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of NDTV Profit.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.