Castrol Q3 Results Review - Lower-Than-Expected Raw Material Costs Drive Beat: Motilal Osawal

Castrol India Ltd. revenue grew 7% YoY to Rs 12.6 billion in Q4 CY23, driven by 15% YoY growth in volumes, although realisation declined 6% YoY. Base oil prices declined to $1,000/million tonne in Q4 CY23 from $1,150-1,200/million tonne in Q4 CY22. The company has partially passed on the benefits of lower input costs to end customers.

Castrol India has ended its relationship with three months and launched auto care products under its own brand name. This segment currently accounts for a small portion of the company's revenue and the management estimates it will take another four-five years before it starts contributing meaningfully to revenue.