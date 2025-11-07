Business NewsResearch ReportsCastrol India Q3 Review: IDBI Capital Maintains 'Hold', Sees Limites Upside — Check Target Price
ADVERTISEMENT

Castrol India Q3 Review: IDBI Capital Maintains 'Hold', Sees Limites Upside — Check Target Price

Castrol's rich valuations limit potential upside, so IDBI Capital recommends investors to await a better entry point in the stock.

07 Nov 2025, 09:32 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Castrol is transforming from a lubricant provider to a full service and maintenance company.</p><p>(Photo Source: Company website)</p></div>
Castrol is transforming from a lubricant provider to a full service and maintenance company.

(Photo Source: Company website)

Castrol’s realization decreased by 1.2% YoY to Rs 231/litre. However, Ebitda per litre increased by 5% YoY to Rs 55 as benefits of lower raw material costs floated in.
To continue reading this story
You must be an existing Premium User
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT