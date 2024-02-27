Castrol India - Diversification To Help Achieve Growth Targets: Motilal Oswal

Castrol India Ltd. has taken several initiatives to strengthen its market position. Its new auto care segment is gaining traction and the company plans to add more products to its auto care portfolio. Castrol also plans to expand its service network.

The company is focusing on its Ki Mobility partnership and is expanding its existing portfolio to strengthen its auto care offerings.

Castrol India maintained robust return ratios above 40% in CY23 and a dividend payout of ~86% (~3.8% dividend yield). The stock trades at 21.7 times CY24E earnings per share of Rs 9.2 and 14.9 times CY24E enterprise value/Ebitda.

We value the stock at 22 times CY25E EPS to arrive at our target price of Rs 230. We reiterate our 'Buy' rating on the stock.