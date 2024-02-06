Capital Small Finance Bank IPO - Investment Rationale, Issue Details, Peer Comparison, Risks: Anand Rathi

Peer benchmarking

Capital SFB already had its presence across the retail liability and asset side on account of operating as a local area bank before converting to a small finance bank.

As a result of the same, its retail franchise and reach had already been established across the current and savings deposits as well as retail term deposits placing it in good stead as against other small finance banks.

For Capital SFB, the base is already present and further improvements on top of the same is helping it grow faster.