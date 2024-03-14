Capital Market Tracker - Overall ADTO Remains Buoyant In February: Motilal Oswal
NSE active clients increased consecutively month-on-month
Motilal Oswal Report
Nifty50 was flat month-on-month at 21,980 points in February 2024. Overall average daily turn-over volume was buoyant at Rs 485 trillion (up 5% month-on-month), with F&O ADTO increasing 5% month-on-month and cash ADTO increasing 3.7% month-on-month. Retail cash ADTO increased 3% month-on-month to Rs 533 billion.
Demat account additions surged to 4.3 million in Feb-24 versus average monthly additions of 2.1 million in FY23. Further, the number of active users on NSE increased for the eighth consecutive month to 40.1 million in Feb-24 from 33.6 million in Feb-23.
Angel One Ltd., which relies heavily on income from the F&O segment, has witnessed a strong increase in the number of daily orders placed.
