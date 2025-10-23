Business NewsResearch ReportsCan Fin Homes Q2 Review — Strong On Profitability, Weak On Growth, Says HDFC Securities Maintaining 'Buy'
Can Fin Homes Q2 Review — Strong On Profitability, Weak On Growth, Says HDFC Securities Maintaining 'Buy'

HDFC Securities revises Can Fin's FY26/FY27E earnings estimates for higher NIMs offset by higher opex and maintain Buy with a revised RI-based target price.

23 Oct 2025, 09:29 AM IST i
With limited transmission on the asset side, Can Fin Homes expects NIMs to remain above 3.75%.
With limited transmission on the asset side, Can Fin Homes expects NIMs to remain above 3.75%.

(Photo: Freepik)

Can Fin Homes’ loan growth continues to remain tepid since FY24, given several headwinds such as state-specific issues, moderation in demand, and limited expansion in distribution.
