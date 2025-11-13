Campus Activewear Q2 Review: Motilal Oswal Trims EPS Estimate For FY27-28 By ~6%, But Maintains 'Buy'

Campus Activewear delivered a strong 16% revenue growth, driven by strong traction in the premium segment (sneaker sales up 2x YoY, ASAP up by Rs 50 or 8% YoY)..NDTV Profit’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy..Motilal Oswal Report.Campus Activewear Ltd.’s innovative designs, color combinations, and attractive price points make it a market leader in the fast-growing Sports and Athleisure (S&A) category. The GST rate cut acts as a structural demand catalyst, improving affordability and fueling growth. Alongside expanding distribution and new sneaker-focused capacity, Campus is well poised to sustain double-digit revenue growth. We trim our Ebitda estimates for FY27/28E by 1-2%, but higher leasehold expenses related to the new Pantnagar facility lead to ~6% cut in our EPS. We model an 11%/19%/23% CAGR in revenue/Ebitda/PAT over FY25-28E, with Ebitda margin improving to ~19% by FY28. Our EPS cut was offset by the roll-forward of our estimates to Dec’27, leading to an unchanged target price of Rs 315. Our target price is based on 45 times Dec’27E P/E; reiterate Buy..Click on the attachment to read the full report:.Motilal Oswal Slashes SignatureGlobal's Target Price Citing Lag In Collections Despite Strong Launch Pipeline.DISCLAIMERThis report is authored by an external party. NDTV Profit does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of NDTV Profit..Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.