Business NewsResearch ReportsCampus Activewear Q2 Review: Motilal Oswal Trims EPS Estimate For FY27-28 By ~6%, But Maintains 'Buy'
Campus Activewear Q2 Review: Motilal Oswal Trims EPS Estimate For FY27-28 By ~6%, But Maintains 'Buy'

Alongside expanding distribution and new sneaker-focused capacity, Campus is well poised to sustain double-digit revenue growth.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Campus’ Ebitda grew 31% YoY to Rs 0.5 billion with margin expanding by ~145bp YoY to 12.9%, aided by improved mix and operating leverage.</p><p>(Source: Company website)</p></div>
Campus’ Ebitda grew 31% YoY to Rs 0.5 billion with margin expanding by ~145bp YoY to 12.9%, aided by improved mix and operating leverage.

(Source: Company website)

Campus Activewear delivered a strong 16% revenue growth, driven by strong traction in the premium segment (sneaker sales up 2x YoY, ASAP up by Rs 50 or 8% YoY).
