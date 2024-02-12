Camlin Fine Sciences Q3 Results Review - Macro Challenges Continue To Impact Growth: Nirmal Bang
Performance chemicals witnessed the maximum decline in revenue on account of Italy closure and overall price decline
Nirmal Bang Report
Camlin Fine Sciences Ltd.'s Q3 FY24 Ebitda came ~16% below our estimate on account of continued global challenges, major pricing pressure across the portfolio and slower than expected ramp up of Vanillin.
Vanillin, a major future earnings driver for Camlin Fine Sciences apart from the blends business, is facing pricing pressure due to increased Chinese competition.
The management is banking on FY25 basis, a gradual recovery over the next two-three quarters, ramp up of Vanillin and continued momentum in the Blends business.
Maintain 'Buy' with a revised target price of Rs 150 (18 times earning price on December 25E)
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
