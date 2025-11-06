Business NewsResearch Reports'Buy' Zydus Wellness Shares Maintains ICICI Securities Post Q2 Results — Check Target Price
ADVERTISEMENT

'Buy' Zydus Wellness Shares Maintains ICICI Securities Post Q2 Results — Check Target Price

Zydus’ strategy remains sound, and disciplined execution should drive steady, profitable growth through FY26–27E.

06 Nov 2025, 03:46 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Zydus Wellness' core brands continued to exhibit resilience – Sugar Free retained its leadership with a 96.2% share, and Sugar Free Green delivered doubledigit growth for the 18th consecutive quarter.&nbsp; (Source: Company)</p></div>
Zydus Wellness' core brands continued to exhibit resilience – Sugar Free retained its leadership with a 96.2% share, and Sugar Free Green delivered doubledigit growth for the 18th consecutive quarter.  (Source: Company)
Zydus Wellness' gross margin expanded 515bps YoY to 52.9%, supported by improved mix and operating efficiencies despite seasonal softness. Ebitda stood at Rs 230 million (+17.3% YoY), with Ebitda margin at 3.5% (-45bps YoY), reflecting higher advertising and promotion investments and one-off integration costs from Comfort Click and Naturell.
To continue reading this story
You must be an existing Premium User
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT