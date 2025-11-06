'Buy' Zydus Wellness Shares Maintains ICICI Securities Post Q2 Results — Check Target Price

Zydus Wellness' core brands continued to exhibit resilience – Sugar Free retained its leadership with a 96.2% share, and Sugar Free Green delivered doubledigit growth for the 18th consecutive quarter. (Source: Company)
Zydus Wellness' gross margin expanded 515bps YoY to 52.9%, supported by improved mix and operating efficiencies despite seasonal softness. Ebitda stood at Rs 230 million (+17.3% YoY), with Ebitda margin at 3.5% (-45bps YoY), reflecting higher advertising and promotion investments and one-off integration costs from Comfort Click and Naturell.