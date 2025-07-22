'Buy' UltraTech, Can Fin Homes, Mastek; 'Add' Havells, JK Cement Says HDFC Securities Post Q1 Results

Havells India - Weak demand—topline declines after 19 quarters

Havells India Ltd.'s revenue declined by 6% YoY to Rs 54.38 bilion due to 34/14/3% de-growth in Lloyd, Electrical consumer durables and lighting and fixtures segment, respectively. However, this overall decline was partially offset by strong growth in cable segment, up 27% YoY, and switchgear segment, up 9% YoY.

Gross margin improved 160bps YoY to 34% due to increased contribution from higher-margin switchgear segment, but Ebitdam fell 40bps to 9.6% on higher employee costs, leading to a 14% YoY drop in adjusted profit after tax.

Management is hopeful demand will pick up in H2 FY26. Lloyd channel inventory has reduced in the second half of Q1 FY26 but is still elevated. Factoring in the weak Q1 performance, we have cut our revenue estimates by 5/4% and APAT estimates by 6/5% for FY26/27E.

We maintain Add and value the company at 50x Mar27E EPS to arrive at a target price of Rs 1,575/share.