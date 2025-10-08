Business NewsResearch Reports'Buy' Sobha Shares Maintains HDFC Securities On Multiple Positive Triggers — Check Target Price
'Buy' Sobha Shares Maintains HDFC Securities On Multiple Positive Triggers — Check Target Price

Given the robust launch pipeline, strong balance sheet, and stable cash flows, the brokerage maintains 'Buy' on the stock.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Valuation comfort, strong free-cahs-flow generation, and likely robust growth are key near-term triggers for Sobha's further rerating.&nbsp;</p><p>(Photo Source: Sobha official website)</p></div>
Valuation comfort, strong free-cahs-flow generation, and likely robust growth are key near-term triggers for Sobha's further rerating. 

(Photo Source: Sobha official website)

Sobha remains a top pick in the southern premium housing space, with strong recall, expanding geographic footprint, and improving financial metrics. This concentrated launch activity underpins the confidence in achieving H2 FY26 presales of approximately Rs 60 billion, firmly placing Sobha on track to meet its upgraded target of Rs 100+ billion in FY26 presales, representing ~70% YoY growth.
