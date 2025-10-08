'Buy' Sobha Shares Maintains HDFC Securities On Multiple Positive Triggers — Check Target Price

Valuation comfort, strong free-cahs-flow generation, and likely robust growth are key near-term triggers for Sobha's further rerating.
(Photo Source: Sobha official website)
Sobha remains a top pick in the southern premium housing space, with strong recall, expanding geographic footprint, and improving financial metrics. This concentrated launch activity underpins the confidence in achieving H2 FY26 presales of approximately Rs 60 billion, firmly placing Sobha on track to meet its upgraded target of Rs 100+ billion in FY26 presales, representing ~70% YoY growth.