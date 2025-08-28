'Buy' Shree Cement Shares Maintains Axis Securities Citing Multiple Growth Triggers

During the year, Shree Cement commissioned an integrated Cement unit at Guntur, Andhra Pradesh, with a 1.5 mtpa Clinker Unit and 3 mtpa Clinker Grinding unit, taking total capacity to 56.4 mtpa on a standalone basis. Furthermore, in Apr’25, the company also commissioned a 3.4 mtpa Clinker grinding Unit at Baloda Bazar, Raipur, Chhattisgarh, taking the total capacity to 59.8 mtpa. It aims to reach the cement production capacity of 80 ...