Business NewsResearch Reports'Buy' Shree Cement Shares Maintains Axis Securities Citing Multiple Growth Triggers
ADVERTISEMENT

'Buy' Shree Cement Shares Maintains Axis Securities Citing Multiple Growth Triggers

Axis Securities maintains Buy rating on the stock, implying a 13% upside from the current market price.

28 Aug 2025, 01:23 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Shree Cement trades at 20x/17x FY26E/FY27E EV/Ebitda, respectively. </p><p>(Photo source: Freepik)</p></div>
Shree Cement trades at 20x/17x FY26E/FY27E EV/Ebitda, respectively.

(Photo source: Freepik)

During the year, Shree Cement commissioned an integrated Cement unit at Guntur, Andhra Pradesh, with a 1.5 mtpa Clinker Unit and 3 mtpa Clinker Grinding unit, taking total capacity to 56.4 mtpa on a standalone basis. Furthermore, in Apr’25, the company also commissioned a 3.4 mtpa Clinker grinding Unit at Baloda Bazar, Raipur, Chhattisgarh, taking the total capacity to 59.8 mtpa. It aims to reach the cement production capacity of 80 ...
To continue reading this story
You must be an existing Premium User
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT