'Buy' Samvardhana Motherson To Get An Upside Of 20% Says Yes Securities, Sees Strong Growth Across Verticals
The ongoing tariff issue may trigger a near-term slowdown in a few key geographies but the same to be navigated through new program launches, adds Yes Securities.

21 Aug 2025, 12:21 PM IST i
<div class="paragraphs"><p>SAMIL's revenues grew 41% YoY at Rs 114.2 billion of which auto grew 12% led by sustained demand from PV/CV segments in India and content and favorable product mix. &nbsp;(Photo company website)</p></div>
SAMIL's revenues grew 41% YoY at Rs 114.2 billion of which auto grew 12% led by sustained demand from PV/CV segments in India and content and favorable product mix.  (Photo company website)
SAMIL has ruled out major impact of US tariffs on India given low exports exposure at less tha $10 million for Q1 FY26. Majority of US sales are USMCA-compliant; for non-USMCA compliant parts, agreements with customers to pass on related costs are underway, albeit with a lag. Consumer electronics biz capex is on track with robust demand.
