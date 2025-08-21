'Buy' Samvardhana Motherson To Get An Upside Of 20% Says Yes Securities, Sees Strong Growth Across Verticals

SAMIL's revenues grew 41% YoY at Rs 114.2 billion of which auto grew 12% led by sustained demand from PV/CV segments in India and content and favorable product mix. (Photo company website)
SAMIL has ruled out major impact of US tariffs on India given low exports exposure at less tha $10 million for Q1 FY26. Majority of US sales are USMCA-compliant; for non-USMCA compliant parts, agreements with customers to pass on related costs are underway, albeit with a lag. Consumer electronics biz capex is on track with robust demand.