PNB expects NIM to bottom out in Q2 FY26, with recovery visible from Q3 onward and sharper improvement in Q4. Global NIM stood at 2.70% in Q1, with management guiding to sustain ~2.7% in Q2 before a sequential uptick to 2.8–2.9% in Q3 and >2.9% in Q4. A key driver is the sharp reduction in CDs, which have fallen to ~Rs 400 billion currently from Rs 900 billion in Dec-24.