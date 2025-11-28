'Buy' Premier Energies Shares Maintains ICICI Securities Citing Strong Industry Tailwinds

Premier Energies has one of the strongest balance sheets and is likely to generate ~Rs 80 billion of cash flow from operations over the next three years. (Photo Source: company website)
Premier Energies has shown its ability to scale and in building capacities – started with a 0.8GW PERC cell capacity and has added 1.2GW TOPCon facility. It is building 7GW of cell and wafer capacity at a single location; thus, leading to cost and cell efficiency. The location of the new plant was chosen to optimise cost of utilities.