'Buy' Premier Energies Shares Maintains ICICI Securities Citing Strong Industry Tailwinds

ICICI Securities maintains 'Buy' rating on Premier Energies, sees upto 33% upside, details inside.

28 Nov 2025, 03:28 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
Premier Energies has one of the strongest balance sheets and is likely to generate ~Rs 80 billion of cash flow from operations over the next three years.
Premier Energies has one of the strongest balance sheets and is likely to generate ~Rs 80 billion of cash flow from operations over the next three years. (Photo Source: company website)
Premier Energies has shown its ability to scale and in building capacities – started with a 0.8GW PERC cell capacity and has added 1.2GW TOPCon facility. It is building 7GW of cell and wafer capacity at a single location; thus, leading to cost and cell efficiency. The location of the new plant was chosen to optimise cost of utilities.
