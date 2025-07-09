Research Reports'Buy' PN Gadgil Shares Reiterates Motilal Oswal — Here's Why
'Buy' PN Gadgil Shares Reiterates Motilal Oswal — Here's Why

Motilal Oswal reiterates Buy rating on PNG with a target price of Rs 825, valuing the stock at 30 times Mar’27E earnings per share.

09 Jul 2025, 03:30 PM IST i
With a better product mix, operating leverage, and efficient sourcing, PNG is well-positioned to expand Ebitda margins to 5.1%-5.2% over FY26- 27.
With a better product mix, operating leverage, and efficient sourcing, PNG is well-positioned to expand Ebitda margins to 5.1%-5.2% over FY26- 27.

PNG continues to expand its retail footprint, with 22-25 new store openings planned in FY26, including eight PNG (company owned-company operated) and 12-13 LiteStyle outlets. Retail revenue is expected to grow >35% in FY26, aided by incremental contribution from FY25 store additions and the upcoming launches. Franchisee and ecommerce channels are projected to grow ~45% and ~35%, respectively.
