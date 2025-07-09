'Buy' PN Gadgil Shares Reiterates Motilal Oswal — Here's Why

PNG continues to expand its retail footprint, with 22-25 new store openings planned in FY26, including eight PNG (company owned-company operated) and 12-13 LiteStyle outlets. Retail revenue is expected to grow >35% in FY26, aided by incremental contribution from FY25 store additions and the upcoming launches. Franchisee and ecommerce channels are projected to grow ~45% and ~35%, respectively.