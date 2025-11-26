'Buy' Paytm Shares Maintains ICICI Securities, Hikes Target Price — Here's Why

Strong revenue trajectory sustains through payments and financial services; better margins in payments to aid Paytm's earnings; resumption in postpaid could add volume ahead, believes ICICI Securities..NDTV Profit’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy..ICICI Securities Report.Our positive stance on One 97 Communications Ltd. remains intact on the back of its significant earnings growth potential, stemming from:likely growth in payments and loan distribution; margin expansion prospects from a combination of product upgrades, improving UPI mix towards chargeable products, savings initiatives and operating leverage; andpresence of optionality through possible offerings, including traction in postpaid/wallet/international complemented by its diverse presence across the payment ecosystem. Given these levers, we consider risk-reward as favourable. There is also better success now in terms of product innovations, customer/merchant retention and free cash flow maximisation. Regulatory challenges, including its impact on loan growth, remain key risks for Paytm shares..Click on the attachment to read the full report:.Tata Capital Gets 'Add' Rating As HDFC Securities Initiates Coverage.DISCLAIMERThis report is authored by an external party. NDTV Profit does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of NDTV Profit..Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.