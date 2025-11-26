Business NewsResearch Reports'Buy' Paytm Shares Maintains ICICI Securities, Hikes Target Price — Here's Why
ADVERTISEMENT

'Buy' Paytm Shares Maintains ICICI Securities, Hikes Target Price — Here's Why

Regulatory challenges, including its impact on loan growth, remain key risks for Paytm shares, adds the brokerage.

26 Nov 2025, 12:13 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p> Paytm plans to expand its operations in select international markets.</p><p>(One 97 Communications Ltd., Paytm office exterior in Bengaluru/ Photographer/ Vijay Sartape/ Source: NDTV Profit)&nbsp;&nbsp;</p></div>
Paytm plans to expand its operations in select international markets.

(One 97 Communications Ltd., Paytm office exterior in Bengaluru/ Photographer/ Vijay Sartape/ Source: NDTV Profit)  

Strong revenue trajectory sustains through payments and financial services; better margins in payments to aid Paytm's earnings; resumption in postpaid could add volume ahead, believes ICICI Securities.
To continue reading this story
You must be an existing Premium User
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT