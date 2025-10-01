'Buy' Page Industries Shares Maintains Motilal Oswal Despite Rich Valuations — Here's Why

Page Industries' brand equity keeps evolving into a lifestyle brand from only an innerwear brand. .
(Photo source: Jockey website)
Page’s Ebitda margins have consistently exceeded the company’s guided range of 19-21% over the past four quarters (21.5% in FY25). This outperformance has been driven by a combination of factors, including low-cost inventory, moderation in employee expenses as production volumes declined, and operational efficiencies, particularly in sewing and manufacturing processes.