'Buy' Metro Brands Shares Says Centrum Post Inline Q1 Results — Check Target Price
Metro Brands has delivered better than peers growth in terms revenue growth and consistent profitability and the brokerage believes the outperformance will continue.
Metro Brands Q1 result was in-line with our estimates. The company witnessed third consecutive quarter of high single digit/DD growth. However, the growth is lower than long to mid term revenue guidance of 15-18% which management attributes to lumpiness in business due to Covid.
NDTV Profit’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Centrum Broking Report
Metro Brands Ltd. has corrected by ~18% over the last one year due to moderation in growth rates and lower store addition. The company has seen growth pick-up with DD/High single digit growth over the last three quarters; however it is lower than long/medium term guidance of 15-18%.
We estimate revenue/PAT CAGR of 14.6%/24.6% over FY25- 28E. We assign Buy rating on the stock. We roll forward our EPS estimates to Sept’27 of Rs 23.1 resulting in target price of Rs 1,270 based on target PE multiple of 55x.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
ALSO READ
Stay 'Neutral' On Tata Motors Says Motilal Oswal Post Q1 Results On Lack Of Triggers — Check Target Price
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. NDTV Profit does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of NDTV Profit.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.