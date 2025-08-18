'Buy' Max Healthcare Shares, Maintains PL Capital Post Inline Q1 Results — Check Target Price
Max Healthcare's operational efficiency has also been commendable, especially in competitive markets like NCR, adds the brokerage.
Max Healthcare's consolidated revenues came at Rs 24.6 billion (up 27% YoY); of which Rs 1.34 billion, Rs 1.1 billion, Rs 970 million and Rs 550 million were contributed by Noida, Lucknow, Dwarka and Nagpur units respectively. Base business revenue growth was 13% while including Lucknow and Nagpur were at 16% YoY.
PL Capital Report
Max Healthcare Institute Ltd. reported healthy Ebitda growth of 23% YoY to Rs 6.14 billion; in line with our estimates. The company showed phenomenal growth with ~19% Ebitda CAGR over FY22-25.
We expect pick-up in the growth momentum given-
strong expansion plans (+3700 additional beds over FY25-28E),
improving payor mix and
Bolt on acquisitions like recently added in Lucknow, Nagpur and Noida.
Operational efficiency has also been commendable, especially in competitive markets like NCR. Our FY26E/27E Ebitda remains unchanged and we expect Ebitda/PAT to grow ~2x over FY25-28E.
We ascribe 36x EV/Ebitda based on FY27E. Maintain ‘Buy’ rating with target price of Rs. 1,355/share.
