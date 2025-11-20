Business NewsResearch Reports'Buy' L&T Shares Maintains Motilal Oswal, Sees 12% Upside — Here's Why
Motilal Oswal maintains its estimates and continue to value L&T at 28x P/E on two-year forward earnings for core business and 25% holding company discount for subsidiaries.

20 Nov 2025, 10:36 AM IST i
At the current price, for core E&C, L&T is trading at 31x/26x/21x P/E on FY26/27/28E earnings. (Photo source: NDTV profit)
L&T management is optimistic about the opportunities in the Middle East and expects L&T to benefit from continued ordering growth of 10-15% for the next five years from this region.
