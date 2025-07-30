'Buy' L&T, GAIL, 'Add' Asian Paints, KEC, 'Reduce' Heidelberg Cement Says HDFC Securities Post Q1 Results

Larsen & Toubro - In-line performance; strong order inflow

Larsen and Toubro Ltd. reported revenue/Ebitda/adjusted profit after tax at Rs 636.8/63.2/36.2 billion, a beat/(miss) of +0.5/-2.2/+4.3%, aided by lower finance cost and marginally higher treasury income. Plant and machinery margins stood at 7.6% (+flat YoY).

L&T continues to guide for 10% order inflow growth (vs flat expectation) for FY26 on a high FY25 base and 15% revenue growth (in-line), with P&M margin guidance at 8.5%.

Net working capital to sales stood at 10.1% (Q4 FY25: 11%) and L&T maintained FY26 guidance at 12%. Adjusted for delay in water payments, Q1 FY26 NWC stood at 9.25%.

Given the high share of export order inflows in the mix (58% for FY25), it expects FY26 execution to have an increasing proportion of lower-margin fixed-price contracts (Q1 FY26 - 46% the order book, baked into its margin guidance).

Material margin expansion is expected from FY27E, when the hydrocarbon project mix increases. The company guided that margin re-rating will be led by execution ramp-up.

Given- the record-high order book of Rs 6.1 trillion, the likely bottoming out of infrastructure margins, improvement in subsidiary performance, and higher public capex toward a green economy,

we maintain our Buy stance with an SOTPbased target price of Rs 4,287 per share (29x Mar-27E EPS).

Marginal increase in target price owing to upward calibration of subsidiary valuations.