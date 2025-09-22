Kotak Mahindra Bank's subsidiaries are evolving into a structural growth engine, expected to account for more than 30% of consolidated PAT by FY28 vs ~26% currently. (Photo: Shubhayan Bhattacharya/ NDTV Profit)
Kotak Mahindra Bank’s leadership continues to strengthen digital capabilities, enhance segmentation, and maintain cost discipline. With 150-200 branches being added annually without increasing headcount, the bank remains focused on strengthening its retail business, diversifying fees, and sustaining RoA at above 2% during FY26-28E.