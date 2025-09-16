Commodity prices are comfortable and hence, margins should improve from FY26 onward. Motilal Oswal maintains estimates and expect T&D segment to remain a dominant segment for both KEC and KPI..NDTV Profit’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy..Motilal Oswal Report.The Central Electricity Authority’s ordering pipeline has started building up from the last few months after witnessing some moderation during the initial months of FY26.Our interactions with KEC International Ltd. and Kalpataru Projects International Ltd. also suggest that the transmission ordering pipeline remains strong for next few years. Moreover, these companies are targeting high voltage direct cables projects, international opportunities, and other non-T&D opportunities to grow. Commodity prices are comfortable and hence, margins should improve from FY26 onward. We maintain our estimates and expect T&D segment to remain a dominant segment for both KEC and KPI. We maintain Buy on KPI (target price: Rs 1,450) and Neutral on KEC (target price: Rs 950)..Key risks and concerns Slowdown in execution, lower-than-expected order inflows, sharp rise in commodity prices, an increase in receivables and working capital, increase in promoter pledge are some of the key concerns that can weigh on financials and valuations..Click on the attachment to read the full report:.HDFC Bank, SBI Among Motilal Oswal's Top Picks In Bank Stocks — Check Full List.DISCLAIMERThis report is authored by an external party. NDTV Profit does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of NDTV Profit..Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.