Business NewsResearch Reports'Buy' Kalpataru Projects International Maintains Motilal Oswal, Stays 'Neutral' On KEC — Here's Why
ADVERTISEMENT

'Buy' Kalpataru Projects International Maintains Motilal Oswal, Stays 'Neutral' On KEC — Here's Why

Motilal Oswal maintains its estimates and expect T&D segment to remain a dominant segment for both KEC and KPI.

16 Sep 2025, 10:26 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Players like Kalpataru Projects and KEC work with both PGCIL and private players and thus have a strong addressable market over the next few years.</p><p>&nbsp; (Source: Kalpataru Projects International website)</p></div>
Players like Kalpataru Projects and KEC work with both PGCIL and private players and thus have a strong addressable market over the next few years.

  (Source: Kalpataru Projects International website)

Commodity prices are comfortable and hence, margins should improve from FY26 onward. Motilal Oswal maintains estimates and expect T&D segment to remain a dominant segment for both KEC and KPI.
To continue reading this story
You must be an existing Premium User
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT