'Buy' Jupiter Wagons Shares Maintains Systematix On One-Off Q1, But Cuts Target Price — Here's Why

Jupiter Wagons Ltd. over the years have diversified its business segments (by adding two major businesses eLCV & BESS) while keeping strong focus on freight wagon operations (capacity 1k wagons/pm).

Jupiter Tatravagonka Railwheel Factory Pvt Ltd. once operational in CY27, with Rs 25 billion of phased investment will boost domestic capacity and aim at 40% output for exports (specially Tatravagonka in Europe).

We expect the company to report 19.5% earnings CAGR over FY25-FY27E and generate strong RoE/RoCE of 14%/15% in FY27.

We maintain our Buy rating on the stock with a revised target price of Rs 430 based on 35x (earlier 40x) as owing to wheelset supply risk and absence of major order from the Indian Railways.